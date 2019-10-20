Ashington cyclist critically injured in 'hit-and-run'
- 20 October 2019
A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car.
The 25-year-old was knocked off his bicycle after the collision with a Volkswagen Bora on Remschied Way, Ashington, Northumberland, at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.
Northumbria Police said the car driver did not stop.
Officers located the vehicle shortly afterwards and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.