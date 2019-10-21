Image copyright Anderson and Garland Image caption Auctioneers said bidders were keen to own "pieces of history"

Stonework from Durham Cathedral raised £61,000 during "frenzied" bidding at an auction.

A total of 85 pieces of stonework went on sale and all lots sold. They ranged in price from £110 to £4,200.

The weather-beaten pieces of sandstone were removed from the World Heritage Site's central tower and bell tower during renovation work.

Auctioneers said buyers wanted to "own pieces of history" and use them as bookends and garden features.

Durham Cathedral is almost 1,000 years-old, but the sandstone auctioned-off dated from 1858.

It was brought from Prudham Quarry during previous work on the cathedral's towers.

Pieces ranged in size from a few centimetres to more than 1.5m (5ft).

Julian Thompson, managing director of Anderson and Garland auctioneers, said: "The auction was jam-packed and I would describe the bidding as frenzied.

"The items really captured the imagination as people wanted to own pieces of history.

"Even the smaller items were snapped up like hot cakes."

Image caption Buyers were being attracted by the stonework's history and decorative appearance, auctioneers said

All proceeds will go towards the building's Foundation 2020 campaign, which aims to raise £10m to cover future maintenance and repairs.

Money raised by the auction will be matched by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

The cathedral's tower reopened this year, following the completion of the three-year restoration which also saw the construction of a viewing platform.

The project was undertaken after a 2013 survey identified a number of areas in need of attention.