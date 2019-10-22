Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption A jury found Nicola Lee, 44, guilty of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court.

A woman has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death at a house on South Tyneside.

Paul Taylor, 45, from Hebburn, was found with serious injuries at the property on Thames Avenue, Jarrow, on 31 March.

A jury found Nicola Lee, 44, of Thames Avenue, guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

She was remanded in custody and will be sentence on 30 October.

Ms Lee had previously denied murder.

In a statement following the hearing, Mr Taylor's family thanked the police, legal team and community for their support.

"Now it's time for us to grieve for Paul properly and allow him to rest in peace," they said.