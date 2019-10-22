Image copyright Family photo Image caption Adam Murray died in hospital on Monday

A cyclist has died after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police have said.

Adam Murray, 26, from Blyth, Northumberland, was knocked off his bike following the collision with a Volkswagen Bora which failed to stop in Ashington on Saturday.

He died in hospital on Monday.

The car was later recovered and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released while inquiries continue, Northumbria Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 22:30 BST.