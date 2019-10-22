Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Gary Peel plied one of his victims with alcohol before raping her, the court heard

A rapist who subjected two girls to a string of sex offences - one over many years - has been jailed.

Gary Peel, of Alnwick Street, Sunderland, plied one of his victims with alcohol before raping her, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The 51-year-old had denied six counts of rape and two of indecent assault.

He was found guilty of all charges after a five-day trial and jailed for 22 years.

'Horrific ordeal'

Northumbria Police said the abuse happened over a seven-year period and one of Peel's victims was 11 when it started.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Sarah Judson said one of his victims had died before he was jailed.

"I'm really pleased with the sentence that was handed down and hope it gives the surviving victim the strength to move on with her life," she said.

"It is still absolutely tragic that one of the victims sadly passed before she could see this day but it is a huge sense of relief for the other victim and I hope it can help her recover from the horrific ordeal she has suffered."