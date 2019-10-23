Image copyright NNP Image caption The seals are born with bright white fluffy coats

The first Atlantic grey seal pups of the season have been spotted off the Northumberland coast.

The Farne Islands are home to one of the largest colonies in England and last year seal pup numbers reached a record high of 2,737.

The seals will not leave the breeding colony until they have been weaned and their dense grey waterproof fur grows.

The National Trust said fewer predators and a good supply of food were behind the increase.

Image copyright NNP Image caption Grey seals are protected by law

Atlantic grey seals are protected mammals, with global numbers thought to be around 300,000 - half of which live in British and Irish waters.

Rangers, who live on the Farne Islands for nine months a year, survey the seals during the breeding season, which runs from late September to December, with the majority of pups born in October and November.

Once the breeding season starts, pups are sprayed with a harmless vegetable dye to indicate the week they were born, with a rotation of three or four colours helping rangers keep track of numbers.

Following a successful trial last year, drones will be used to help monitor pups.

Image copyright NNP Image caption The pups will live on the Farne Islands which is cared for by the National Trust

Grey seal facts:

Grey seals are Britain's largest living carnivores

Pups weigh 14kg (30.8lb) at birth but quickly gain the blubber they need because their mother's milk contains 60% fat

Source: BBC Nature

Ranger Thomas Hendry said: "We wait until the first pups are born and then begin the process of counting and marking all pups born on the Islands.

"A lack of predators and a plentiful supply of fish has helped bolster our seal pup numbers in recent years.

"Over the next few years we will monitor the effect of a growing seal population to manage the island habitats accordingly."