Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Patryk Mortimer had been socialising in a local pub in the hours before the fire

Detectives investigating a fatal fire in Sunderland have issued a fresh appeal for information one year on.

Patryk Mortimer was found unconscious in a building that previously housed Manor House Care Home, in Easington Lane, on 3 November 2018.

The 39-year-old, who lived at the premises, died a short time later, and police launched a murder investigation.

Northumbria Police said it remained "committed to finding answers" and urged people to "think back".

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Nine other people were rescued by firefighters

Det Supt John Bent, from Northumbria Police, said: "Patryk was seen in the New Inn pub in Hetton hours before the fire and socialised with a number of people.

"We want those people and anyone from the wider community who thinks they may have information - however small or insignificant they feel it may be - to come forward.

"It could hold the key to giving Patryk's family the answers they deserve and ensuring the person responsible is brought to justice."

In the days after the fire police arrested six people, and all were later released without charge.