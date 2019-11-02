Image copyright Tynemouth Aquarium Image caption The seal pup was named Skittles by staff at the aquarium

An injured seal pup had to be flown from Cornwall to Tyneside for treatment because of a shortage of space at local rescue centres.

The pup was found on a beach in Portreath, underweight, dehydrated and with multiple wounds on his flippers.

However, all rescue centres in the south of England were full due to a busy seal pupping season.

The next available centre was 400 miles away at Tynemouth Aquarium, so he was flown there via Newcastle Airport.

Skittles, as he was named by staff at the aquarium's "seal hospital", will be looked after until he is strong enough to be released.

Image copyright Tynemouth Aquarium Image caption Skittles the seal was flown 400 miles to Newcastle Airport

Susie Lovick-Earle, head of seal rescue at Tynemouth Aquarium, said: "At such a young age, Skittles has had quite the start to life.

"We are happy to have him here in Tynemouth and look forward to releasing him back into the wild once he is well enough."