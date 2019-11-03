A woman died when the car she was in collided with a lorry in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to the A189 Spine Road near Bebside, at 11:00 GMT to reports that a car and a lorry had crashed.

The woman died at the scene and another female who had been in the car with her was taken to hospital.

Northumbria Police said inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing and appealed for witnesses.

The road was expected to remain closed for a number of hours and diversions were in place.