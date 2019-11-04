A lorry driver has been arrested over the death of a "dedicated and proud" nurse killed in a Northumberland crash.

Tanya Forrest, 51, from Bedlington, died when the Ford Ka she was driving collided with the lorry on the A189 near Bebside on Sunday morning.

A 75-year-old woman who was a front seat passenger in the car is in a critical condition in hospital.

The 52-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was uninjured and has since been released under investigation, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesman added: "We have specialist officers supporting Tanya's family during this very difficult time.

"They describe her as a dedicated and proud staff nurse, much loved daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, niece and friend.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the collision, but our investigation into what happened is ongoing."