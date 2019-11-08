Image copyright Ryder Architecture Image caption The proposed new buildings would dwarf the Strawberry Pub

Controversial plans to redevelop land around Newcastle United's football ground have been approved.

Despite a backlash from fans, Newcastle City Council has backed the £120m project to build flats, offices and a hotel on Strawberry Place.

Opponents said it would block views of the stadium and prevent it from being expanded.

The developers said the scheme "would not limit any expansion plan that could feasibly be developed" at the stadium.

Durham-based Helios Investment Partners and Doncaster firm Marrico Asset Management have agreed a £9m deal to buy the land from NUFC owner Mike Ashley.

Image copyright Ryder Architecture Image caption The council said "glimpse views" of the ground would be protected

The plans comprise a 21-storey building with 204 apartments, a 12-storey office block, a 13-storey hotel with 200 bedrooms and another residential building of 10 floors with 124 flats.

The council accepts views of St James' Park would be compromised, but has concluded sufficient care has been taken to protect "glimpse views" of the football ground.

The benefits of the redevelopment would "outweigh the harm caused to the setting of St James' Park", it concluded.

Concerns have been raised it would prevent the extension of the Tyne and Wear Metro, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The Sir Bobby Robson Memorial Garden would be relocated above the St James' Metro station.