Police are investigating after a man smashed two windows at a politician's office.

They were called to Julie Elliott's office in Norfolk Street, Sunderland, at 23:15 GMT on Saturday but the suspect had fled.

Ms Elliott has been the Labour MP for Sunderland Central since 2010 and is standing for re-election in December.

No-one was in the building at the time of the attack but it was worrying for her staff, she said.

Condemning the attack her son Miles Elliott added that politicians were not "fair game".

Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Julie Elliott has represented Sunderland Central since 2010

Northumbria Police said: "It was reported that a man had smashed two windows of the premises and was acting aggressively.

"Officers attended but the individual had already left the area."

My Mam's office was bricked on Saturday. Politicians and their staff are not fair game, they are people doing their jobs to the best of their ability and with good intentions. Disagree with them and campaign against them by all means but haway - we're better than this. — Miles Elliott (@Miles_Elliott_) November 11, 2019

Ms Elliott added: "People can have political debates with me, that's absolutely fine - but this is not the way to behave in politics or in life.

"It is very alarming that people choose to behave in this way - it's very worrying for my staff."