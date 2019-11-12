Tyne & Wear

Gateshead woman dies in hospital after flat fire

  • 12 November 2019

A woman who was rescued form a house fire in Gateshead has died in hospital.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was freed by firefighters from a ground floor flat on Rosebery Avenue in the town in the early hours of 9 November.

A man who was also in the property managed to escape and was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said the woman died the following day in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

