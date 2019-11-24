Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption No-one in the house was injured when the car smashed into a wall, police said

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a car crashed into a house in North Tyneside.

The silver vehicle ploughed in to the home in Goathland Avenue, in Longbenton, at around 07:10 GMT.

Northumbria Police said the car came off the road, crossed a garden in front of the property and then hit a wall. Nobody in the house was injured.

Officers said they had received reports that there were three people in the vehicle who all fled.