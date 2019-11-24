Tyne & Wear

Driver flees scene after car smashes into Longbenton house

  • 24 November 2019
Goathland Avenue, Longbenton Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption No-one in the house was injured when the car smashed into a wall, police said

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a car crashed into a house in North Tyneside.

The silver vehicle ploughed in to the home in Goathland Avenue, in Longbenton, at around 07:10 GMT.

Northumbria Police said the car came off the road, crossed a garden in front of the property and then hit a wall. Nobody in the house was injured.

Officers said they had received reports that there were three people in the vehicle who all fled.

Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Police said the driver and two other people in the vehicle fled the scene

