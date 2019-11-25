Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Private cars will be exempt under the latest clean air zone proposals

Drivers have their final chance to have their say on plans for a clean air toll in Newcastle city centre.

The plans would see HGVs and buses charged £50 to enter the area from 2021 with taxis and vans paying £12.50.

Leader of Newcastle Council Nick Forbes said the council needed to impose the toll because of a government directive to cut pollution by 2021.

A six-week consultation ends at 12:00 GMT before the plan goes before the council for approval later this month.

Image copyright Newcastle City Council Image caption The Clean Air Zone no longer includes the centre of Gateshead or Gosforth and Wallsend

Originally the toll included private cars, but that was scrapped after objections.

Opponents of the scheme had feared charging private cars would hit the poorest communities hardest because of a possible rise in bus fares.

NE1, a campaigning group had called for "less drastic measures" and the council revised the plan.

Originally the planned toll was also more widespread, but after objections it no longer includes the centre of Gateshead, Gosforth and Wallsend.

