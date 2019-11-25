Image copyright NCJ Media Image caption Dipu Ahad will appear in court next month

A councillor has been charged with aggravated stalking.

Dipu Ahad, who represents the Elswick ward in Newcastle upon Tyne, will appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 31 December.

The 39-year-old has been suspended by the Labour Party but will retain his seat on the council as an independent.

Newcastle City Council said it would be "inappropriate" to comment further while Northumbria Police's investigation is ongoing.

Mr Ahad has represented the area since 2007 and his current term of office runs until May 2020, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A Labour spokesman said the party "takes all complaints extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action taken".