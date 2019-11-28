Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Many heroin wraps were seized

Heroin valued at £165,000, six luxury cars and £10,000 in cash has been seized in raids across northern England targeting organised crime gangs.

Fifteen addresses in Sunderland, Durham and Merseyside were raided in the joint operation, involving 160 officers from the Northumbria and Merseyside forces.

Eleven men and a women were arrested and remain in police custody.

The raids are part of Operation Sentinel and were led by Northumbria Police's organised crime unit.