Image copyright Newcastle Cathedral Image caption The pews will be replaced by seating that can be rearranged for different events

A cathedral is selling dozens of Victorian-era oak pews ahead of a £6m renovation.

The 35 decoratively carved benches at Newcastle's St Nicholas Cathedral date from the 1880s are being offered from upwards of £450.

They will make way for "more flexible" seating which can be rearranged for concerts and community events.

Project chiefs say the pews could become garden furniture or be used in hotels and restaurants.

The pews are being sold on a "first come, first served" basis and anyone interested is asked to contact the cathedral.

It is estimated the sales will raise £15,000-£20,000.

'It's a shame'

"Christmas is the cathedral's busiest time so we will only have a short period to take them out before works start in mid-January," project manager Lindy Gilliland said.

"The pews are mid-Victorian era, from approximately 1882 when the parish church became a cathedral, and are very solid with beautiful decorative carving at the ends.

"It's a shame to lose them, but we will keep six decorative ends as a record as well as documentary photos."

Image copyright Newcastle Cathedral Image caption The National Lottery Heritage Fund has pledged £4.2m towards the scheme

They will be replaced by "plain, simple benches and chairs", Ms Gilliland says, although the cathedral will retain the pews in its choir area.

"We want the cathedral to be part of city life and people will be able to enjoy a wide range of contemporary events in a historic setting.

"The building dates back to the 1400s in terms of architecture and all that detail will be kept as part of the renovation."

Ms Gilliland said "many" churches and cathedrals across the country are selling fixtures and fittings to cover maintenance costs, including Durham Cathedral which recently raised £125,000 by auctioning stonework.

Lottery funding for Newcastle Cathedral's transformation was announced in May and will include the renewal of the nave floor and changes to the public space outside.