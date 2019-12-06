A police officer sacked for making racist slurs as she waited for a pizza will not return to her job, it has been announced.

PC Katie Barratt, of Northumbria Police, was dismissed in June 2018 after making the comments about staff at Newcastle's Spice of Punjab.

However, she won an appeal to be reinstated in March this year.

The force has successfully overturned that decision following a judicial review.

A colleague had reported the remarks after hearing them while on an off-duty night out.

Barratt, who was then aged 21 and a probationary constable, had consumed about eight alcoholic drinks.

At about 22:30 on 14 December 2017 at the end of their night out, Barratt and two colleagues went to the takeaway and were waiting at a table having ordered food when she made the remarks and repeated them on a number of occasions, the court was told.

Having heard the case at the High Court in Leeds last month, Mr Justice Freedman has ruled "the only reasonable decision on the facts of this case was dismissal".

He added the 2018 misconduct panel was right to take the view that retaining the officer "would seriously undermine the trust and confidence the public have in the organisation and jeopardise the reputation of the police service".

Following the judgement, deputy chief constable Debbie Ford said the language used by Barratt had been "abhorrent" and undermined the force's values.

She added: "We were extremely disappointed by the appeal tribunal's decision to reinstate the officer and it was important and right that we challenged this position and I therefore welcome the latest ruling."

Earlier this year the independent appeal panel said the force had been wrong to sack her and other options should have been considered.