A man who died because of a fight in a County Durham street has been identified.

David Cameron, 47, was found by emergency crews in Southernwood, Consett, at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday.

He died a short time later, Durham Police said.

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody. Police say Mr Cameron and the arrested teen did not know each other.