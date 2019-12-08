Image copyright ChronicleLive Image caption The former Trinity United Reform Church is "structurally unsound", developers say

A fire-ravaged church in North Tyneside looks set to be demolished.

Trinity United Reform Church, on Whitley Bay's Esplanade Place, opened in 1900 but was disused when it was gutted by the blaze two years ago.

Plans which would see the building's remains demolished and replaced with 28 flats and apartments have been lodged with North Tyneside Council.

Its planning committee is expected to decide on the application in late-February.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze in May 2017 and neighbouring buildings were evacuated.

Documents submitted as part of the application said the fenced-off building is "structurally unsound" and has become blighted by vandalism, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.