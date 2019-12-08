Horden shooting: Three arrests after man seriously injured
- 8 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in County Durham.
Police said they were called to Moutter Close, Horden, near Peterlee, at about 01:45 GMT.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and two women are in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, Durham Police said.
Det Ch Insp Stephen Thubron appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the force.