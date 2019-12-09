Image copyright Family Handout Image caption David Cameron, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene

A teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in County Durham has been released while inquiries continue.

David Cameron, 47, was found by emergency crews in Southernwood, Consett, at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday.

Doctors and paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police say the 14-year-old boy arrested was released on conditional bail.