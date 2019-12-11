Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown was stabbed in the heart

A man has been found guilty of murdering a teenager during a row outside a pub.

Connor Brown, 18, suffered a fatal knife wound in an alleyway near the Borough pub in Sunderland in February.

Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, denied murder but was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Ally Gordon, 20, of Pulmuir Road, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter. They will both be sentenced on Thursday.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Leighton Barrass (left) was convicted of murder and Ally Gordon or manslaughter

The court heard that Connor Brown and a friend encountered Barrass and Gordon in the alley and an argument about drugs and an alleged debt of five pounds ended in a fight.

He suffered five stab wounds, one of them to the heart, and died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Gordon had viciously kicked him as he lay on the ground.