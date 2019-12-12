Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Leighton Barrass (left) was jailed for murder and Ally Gordon for manslaughter

A man who knifed a teenager in the heart during a row outside a pub has been given a life sentence and must serve a minimum of 20 years in jail.

Connor Brown, 18, was attacked in an alleyway close to The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in February.

Twenty-year-old Leighton Barrass, who had denied murder, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday.

Ally Gordon, also 20, was jailed for three years and six months after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown died in hospital following the alleyway attack

Mr Brown was stabbed by Barrass, of Hartside Road, after what the court was told was an argument over drugs and an alleged five-pound debt.

The jury heard Gordon, of Pulmuir Road, kicked the victim as he lay on the ground.

He was cleared of murder by the jury but found guilty of the lesser charge.

Mr Brown's family said the two killers had shown "little remorse". His mother, Tanya, said their lives had been "devastated" and his death had "left a void that can never be repaired".