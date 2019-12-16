South Shields man John Raymond Nimmo charged with terrorism offences
- 16 December 2019
A man has been charged with a string of terrorism and public order offences.
John Raymond Nimmo, 31, of Belgrave Terrace, South Shields, was arrested by counter terrorism officers in August.
He faces six charges, including encouraging terrorism and possessing documents likely to be used in preparing an act of terrorism.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East said Mr Nimmo was expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Monday.