Image copyright Chris Lillington Image caption The van was parked outside a property in Derwentwater Road as the driver delivered a parcel

A delivery driver is in a critical condition after being run over with his own van, police have said.

He was delivering parcels to a house in Derwentwater Road, Newbiggin, Northumberland, at about 14:45 GMT when another man got into the vehicle, Northumbria Police said.

The 49-year-old was then hit by the van as it was driven away.

Two men, aged 18 and 27, have been arrested but the van, a blue Citroen Berlingo, has not yet been found.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the suspects may have been in the area beforehand and have asked anybody with any information to come forward.