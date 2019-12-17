Image copyright Labour Image caption Ron Hogg became Durham's first police and crime commissioner in 2012

Former Durham Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Ron Hogg has died.

The 68-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in July and announced he was standing down in September.

During Mr Hogg's time as PCC the Durham force had been rated "outstanding" four times by government inspectors.

Mr Hogg's acting successor Steve White said Ron would be "greatly missed" and "leaves a lasting legacy".

Mr Hogg was a senior police officer in Durham and Cleveland during a 30-year career.

He rose to the rank of Assistant Chief Constable in Durham and deputy chief with neighbouring Cleveland, before retiring in 2008.

In 2012, Mr Hogg was elected as Durham's first Police and Crime Commissioner.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: "Durham Constabulary and the people of County Durham and Darlington have lost a great colleague and friend.

"Ron was a radical thinker, an inspiring leader and a lifelong public servant who wasn't afraid to tackle head-on some of the most difficult issues facing society."

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Barry Coppinger (r), PCC for Cleveland Police, said he was "devastated" to hear of Mr Hogg's death

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said he was "devastated" to hear of Mr Hogg's passing.

"Ron has been a professional and political colleague for many years and made an enormous contribution to policing and community safety both locally and nationally," he added.

"My condolences are with his family and friends and the entire Durham OPCC team at this sad time."

A police spokesperson said Mr Hogg's family was extremely grateful for the many warm messages received over the past few months, and have asked that no cards or flowers be sent.