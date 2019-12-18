Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stephen Berry had a long history of alcohol dependence

A man who was detained by police for two days died after delays in getting him medical help, an inquest has ruled.

Stephen Berry died in hospital from the effects of alcohol withdrawal in 2013.

The 43-year-old had been detained by Northumbria Police at Washington Police Station where his symptoms were "ignored or dismissed" by officers, the inquest jury heard.

The force said it had since changed its procedures to closely monitor the welfare of those in custody.

Mr Berry, who had a long history of alcohol dependence and depression, was arrested on 28 March 2013 after failing to turn up at court on an offensive weapons charge.

As it was Easter weekend, the courts were not open for another two days so he was kept in a cell at the station.

Image caption He was held in a cell at Washington Police Station

The jury was told he started behaving erratically and it was the view of police custody officers that he was "playing up" and he "wanted out".

However, he was actually suffering from alcohol withdrawal and was eventually taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, where he died.

The jury concluded he died from "the effects of alcohol withdrawal in circumstances where there were avoidable delays in emergency medical intervention".

In a statement following the ruling, Northumbria Police said its custody procedures had changed since 2013, with a "management information system" in place to closely monitor the welfare of people in custody.