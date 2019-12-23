A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in South Tyneside.

Police were called to an address on Whiteleas Way, South Shields, shortly after 03:00 GMT following reports a man had been attacked.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the attack, the force added.