New Year Honours 2020: Posthumous CBE for former Durham PCC
The former Durham police and crime commissioner has been posthumously recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
Ron Hogg was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in July and died earlier this month.
The 68-year-old was appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable and political services.
Durham's acting police commissioner Steve White said it was "a fitting tribute to his legacy".
"In all my time in policing, I have never known of someone so universally liked and respected as Ron was by officers, staff, politicians and officials," he said.
Durham Police's Deputy Chief Constable Dave Orford said Mr Hogg "touched the lives of thousands of people".
"If Ron was here he'd be quite self-effacing about it, he'd be quite humble, but he had decades of public service," he said.
Other honours recipients from the North East and Cumbria include:
- Graham Wylie, who co-founded technology firm Sage, has been knighted. He had been appointed CBE in 2002
- Paul Foster, the chief executive of Sellafield, and John Hudson, the managing director of BAE Systems, have both been appointed CBE
- Butterflies actress Wendy Craig, who was born in Sacriston, County Durham, was also appointed CBE
- Durham and England cricketer Ben Stokes was appointed OBE
- Former Newcastle United footballer Aaron Hughes, Sunderland-born England footballer Jill Scott and Tim Hutchinson, who volunteered at renowned Wallsend Boys Club for 27 years, have each been appointed MBE