Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ron Hogg died on 17 December

The former Durham police and crime commissioner has been posthumously recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Ron Hogg was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in July and died earlier this month.

The 68-year-old was appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable and political services.

Durham's acting police commissioner Steve White said it was "a fitting tribute to his legacy".

"In all my time in policing, I have never known of someone so universally liked and respected as Ron was by officers, staff, politicians and officials," he said.

Durham Police's Deputy Chief Constable Dave Orford said Mr Hogg "touched the lives of thousands of people".

"If Ron was here he'd be quite self-effacing about it, he'd be quite humble, but he had decades of public service," he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ben Stokes has been appointed Officer of the British Empire (OBE)

Other honours recipients from the North East and Cumbria include: