Image copyright Google Image caption The passenger died before the flight landed at Newcastle International Airport

A passenger has died on an EasyJet flight from Spain to Newcastle on New Year's Day.

The airline said medical assistance was provided on board flight EZY6418 from Alicante on 1 January, after someone was taken ill.

Crew had also requested paramedics to attend upon landing to provide further medical assistance, but the passenger passed away before landing.

No information about their identity has as yet been released.

EasyJet said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the passenger and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."