Image caption Firefighters were originally called to the site in February 2015

An underground fire in a disused mine which has been burning for five years could continue for "several" more, Gateshead Council has warned.

Firefighters were called to the site on Keelman's Way, near Ryton Golf Club, in 2015 after reports of smouldering.

It is thought the source was two former ponds filled with spoil and aggregates at the Clare Vale mine workings.

It was made safe and the council and the fire service say they are confident there is no risk to the community.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that it is understood that the Coal Authority previously offered its expertise, but because the burning material is "historic landfill" and not a coal tip, or colliery spoil, the organisation is not responsible for it.

'Cut-off walls'

A spokesperson for Gateshead Council said: "The fire will continue to burn at the surface for several years under the capping material of limestone and clay applied in 2015.

"It is safely contained by the installation of clay cut off walls around the boundary of the affected area.

"The council is not aware of any issues or recent complaints about the burning area which are of concern."

Mark Hayes, from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We worked closely with our partners to make the area safe when the fire was first reported in 2015.

"Since then, we have continued to monitor the situation and we remain confident that there is no risk to the community."