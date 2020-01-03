Image caption New equipment and furniture have been installed

A council spent more than £10,000 on a new cafe in its headquarters despite plans to move out within two years.

Sunderland City Council is due to vacate its dilapidated 1970s civic centre in 2021.

Conservative opposition leader Robert Oliver said it was "a bit late" to do the work a "couple of years before it's going to be pulled down".

The council said it had to make sure buildings were "clean, safe and fit for use by council employees and visitors".

"It had become apparent that the café was no longer seen as a valued asset to employees or the public, and use had declined," a spokesman said.

Image caption The cafe has been redecorated with artworks added by Wearside artist Kathryn Robertson

Some new fixtures, such as the glass-panel artwork, could be transferred to the new building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Oliver said the cafe needed upgrading "many years ago".

"I think people will be concerned with the amount being spent on that but, if it can bring in more money, perhaps it could recover the money and that would be acceptable," he said.

Work on the new £42m City Hall began on the old Vaux Brewery site in the city at the end of 2019.

