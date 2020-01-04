Image copyright Google

A man has died following a suspected attack at a Gateshead flat.

Police were called to reports of a number of people trying to force entry to an address on Eslington Court at about 02:40 GMT on Friday.

A man who reported pain in his shoulder and arm subsequently fell ill, collapsed and died.

Three men, aged 39, 37 and 20, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary. A 39 year-old woman has also been arrested.

Police said a post-mortem examination was due to be held in an effort to establish the exact cause of death.

A Northumbria force spokesperson said another victim taken to hospital suffered a non-life threatening head injury.

Any witnesses have been urged to contact police.