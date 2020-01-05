Image copyright Google Image caption Villagers raised £150,00 to save the pub

Campaigners who saved a village pub from closing have received a national award for their efforts.

Ye Olde Cross in Ryton, Gateshead, has become the first community pub in the area after more than 300 locals raised £150,000 to stop it closing.

The pub shut in 2018, but was reopened last year by Friends of Ye Olde Cross.

The group has now been given the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) Pub Saving Award.

Ye Olde Cross now also runs community events, including a regular quiz and open mic night, yoga lessons, food pop-ups, business networking, a yarn group and book club.

Colin Chessman, from the Friends of Ye Olde Cross, said: "The renovation continues, as does the successful day-to-day running of the pub, by our appointed tenants, who have really embraced the concept of developing a successful community pub."

Paul Ainsworth, co-ordinator of the Pub Saving Award, said: "We've had more nominations for this award than ever before, which shows how much momentum is behind these type of community-driven campaigns.

"The more examples out there of people taking action to save their beloved local, the more others will be empowered to make a difference in their local communities. It is a real privilege to be able to highlight these efforts.

"Pubs can be a real lifeline to many people, providing support and a social network in times of need. That's why we've also launched a campaign to highlight the role that pubs play in tackling loneliness."