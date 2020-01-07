Durham neo-Nazi teenager jailed for terror attack plan
- 7 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The youngest person to be convicted of planning a terrorist attack in the UK has been jailed.
The now 17-year-old wrote about an "inevitable race war" in his diary and listed locations from his home city of Durham in a "guerrilla warfare" manual.
A jury had found the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of preparation of terrorist acts between October 2017 and March 2018.
He was sentenced to six years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.