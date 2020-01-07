Image copyright Counter Terrorism Police NE Image caption The teenager drew up a list of weapons he wanted to buy

The youngest person to be convicted of planning a terrorist attack in the UK has been jailed.

The now 17-year-old wrote about an "inevitable race war" in his diary and listed locations from his home city of Durham in a "guerrilla warfare" manual.

A jury had found the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of preparation of terrorist acts between October 2017 and March 2018.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.