A pedestrian has been killed in a crash in which he was struck by two cars.

Police said the man was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia just before 06:00 GMT while crossing Foremans Row in Seaton Delaval, Northumberland.

Officers said he was then struck by another vehicle, a red Mazda 2. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was with the pedestrian got into a car involved in the crash and drove away, police said. He was later arrested on suspicion of theft.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said officers pursued the stolen Vauxhall, which hit a wall on First Avenue in Blyth.

The 26-year-old driver fled on foot but was later arrested.

Insp Ian Cutty said: "This has been an incredibly awful collision where a man has sadly lost his life.

"It is not yet clear why the other man got into the Vauxhall Insignia and fled the scene but he has been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and remains in police custody."

He appealed for motorists with dashcam footage or witnesses to the accident to get in touch.