Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Woodhouse Close in Seaham will be replaced by a new leisure centre

Plans for a £63m overhaul of leisure centres and gyms across County Durham have been approved by councillors.

Outdated buildings that require "significant work" in Seaham, Chester-le-Street and Bishop Auckland, will be replaced by new facilities.

Other centres will be revamped to include "more modern" activities like clip and climb and toning suites.

Durham County Council said residents and leisure centre users would be consulted before finalising the plans.

Cllr Carl Marshall, cabinet member for Durham County Council, said: "We have already been very successful in introducing pioneering new ways to get active at our leisure centres, including pool-based activities such as aqua cycle and aqua pole sessions, which have proven very popular.

"It's important that we build on this by continuing to follow changing tastes and trends in the fitness industry if we are to increase participation in physical activity in the county and provide people with the type of services they want."