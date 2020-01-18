Image copyright Pennywell Youth Project Image caption Zoe said: "We didn't have a table - everyone ate separately at separate times"

A series of photographs has been created by a community in Sunderland to capture their experiences of food poverty.

Family, Food and Community portrays the "resilience" of six families at Pennywell Youth Project's Community Cafe.

About 60 images document mealtimes at home and at the centre, sharing the stories of where they live.

Those who go to the cafe take part in growing, cooking and sharing food.

Image copyright Pennywell Youth Project Image caption Sharon said: "It is brilliant here. I grow and water the vegetables - the tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers"

The exhibition was commissioned by the Community Foundation, with help from Amberside to create the photos.

The director of community knowledge and funding at the foundation, Mark Pierce, said: "The photographs the participants made present a portrait of a community working together to face life's challenges."

Image copyright Pennywell Youth Project Image caption For Joyce, cooking can be an arduous task which takes up all of her energy

Joyce used her camera to tell her story of how she batch cooks meals for the week ahead: "When I cook, I make the best of it for me and my three children. I wanted to cook something that I knew the whole family would enjoy as this was the first meal I had in my home for a week.

"I don't eat much now. Cooking makes me tired; it makes for a long day. I set up my chair, my music and I start early. By the evening I have just enough energy to eat.

"My daughter brings the dinner up and she sits on the edge of the bed so we can eat together."

Family, Food and Community: The Pennywell Project is on display at the Side Gallery until 12 February.

