Residents in a County Durham village have produced their own guide to help tackle loneliness.

Created by group Welcoming Lanchester, the free 40-page booklet has been handed out in every home.

Providing information about local services, groups and amenities, it is hoped it will help people "connect with one another" regardless of age.

Group member Marian Morrison said it was "vital" they ensured "everyone feels a part of our community".

The group hopes other communities will be inspired to produce their own guides.

David Friesner, from Welcoming Lanchester, said: "Older people who might have issues around loneliness was discussed by us and the more we looked into it, it wasn't just older people, but actually people of all ages, and hence we ended up with a 40-page document.

"One of the key aims of the guide is to provide information about loneliness in a way that helps raise awareness, understanding and a sense of ownership among the community.

"It's all about starting conversations and bringing people together to make a positive difference."