Image copyright Simon Hitchens Image caption Protesters feel the sculpture would be damaging in an "unspoilt" and "remote" spot

The person behind a rejected plan for a rival to the Angel of the North sculpture is to appeal.

Lord Devonport wanted to erect the 180ft (55m) Elizabeth Landmark on his estate at the summit of Cold Law near Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland.

But Northumberland County Council rejected the plans in July last year saying the structure was not right for the location.

The appeal will be considered by the Planning Inspectorate.

'Wrong place'

Lord Devonport said the Elizabeth Landmark - three times the height of the Angel of the North - would commemorate the Queen and the Commonwealth and boost tourism.

Anne Palmer, of protest group Keep the Wannies Wild, said: "Our 1,400-plus members include writers, poets, musicians, artists, naturalists and birdwatchers who feel the area must be protected from environmental harm and aesthetic damage.

"Our members do not oppose the Queen - we feel Her Majesty would share our view that this is the wrong thing in the wrong place."

Image copyright PA Image caption Gateshead's Angel of the North is 20m (65ft) high

The planned structure, designed by Simon Hitchens, was set to feature a steel spire pointing towards the sun, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The original plan also included a viewing area, 17-space car park, a bronze map on a stone plinth and steel inserts on the floor denoting the Commonwealth flag and distance markers to member-state capitals.

Lord Devonport said the sculpture could bring economic prosperity to the area and become a "cultural destination".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.