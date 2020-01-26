Image copyright Newcastle High School for Girls Image caption The girls were moved to Alnwick Castle during World War Two

Girls from a high school that was evacuated to a castle during World War Two are being sought for a reunion to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

They were moved from the former Church High School in Newcastle to Alnwick Castle in Northumberland.

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks the day towards the end of the war when fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end in Europe.

Organisers Alnwick Castle hope hear their stories on 7 May.

Image copyright Newcastle High School for Girls Image caption 2020 marks the 80th anniversary of when the girls arrived at Alnwick Castle

Daniel Watkins, state rooms manager at the castle said living in there "must have been very exciting".

They would have sheltered from air raids in underground tunnels and heard the Duke of Northumberland's personal piper playing each morning outside the medieval gatehouse.

The school, now Newcastle High School for Girls, has shared some photos to help with Alnwick Castle's search.

Those who were evacuated or have a relative who were, have been asked to get in touch with the castle.

Image copyright Newcastle High School for Girls Image caption Organisers are particularly keen to find out what the girls thought of their teachers

Image copyright Newcastle High School for Girls & Sheila Snowdon Image caption Do you recognise anyone?

