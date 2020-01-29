Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Mumps leads to swollen glands in the neck and face and can have serious complications

Suspected cases of mumps in north-east England are double the number of any other region in the country.

Public Health England (PHE) logged 183 reports in the week ending 19 January, with 95 and 74 suspected cases in the previous two weeks.

The next highest number in England - 92 - was reported in the South East. Other regions had between 35 and 83 cases.

PHE immunisation head Dr Mary Ramsay said the increase was "mostly driven by outbreaks in university students".

"Although we expect to see mumps outbreaks every few years, we are monitoring this closely," she said.

During the last week for which figures are available, Sunderland saw 60 suspected cases, significantly higher than any other part of the region.

Sunderland University has been approached for comment. It has issued advice to students.

Newcastle University also warned its students after a spike in cases in November.

Student news website The Tab reported students showing off their swollen glands on Twitter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The MMR vaccine is less effective against mumps

The latest figures for confirmed cases show the incidence of mumps is higher than measles and rubella, the two other diseases covered by the MMR vaccine.

The NHS said two doses of the vaccine protected more than 99% of people against measles and rubella.

However, the MMR's effectiveness against mumps was lower, at between 90% and 95%, and declined over time, it said.

Numbers of suspected cases in the week ending 19 January

Government figures suggest the number of actual cases is usually significantly lower than initially suspected.