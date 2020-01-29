Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Keith Martin's victim said she had been left "permanently sick and scared"

A stalker has admitted putting a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car so he could follow her.

Keith Martin, 41, also bombarded her with text messages, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The court was told he followed the woman to her boyfriend's home using the hidden device.

Martin, of Bede Burn Road, Jarrow, admitted stalking and was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 23 March.

The court heard how the victim contacted police who searched her car and found a small black box, held in place by magnets.

Officers found it was linked to an app on Martin's phone.

In a statement issued by Northumbria Police, his victim said: "I feel permanently sick and scared. Keith manipulated me and got into my head.

"I was terrified he would do something to my family and carry out a terrible attack on me."

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Martin used magnets to place the tracking device underneath his victim's car

Speaking after the hearing, PC Wendy Gribben said: "Martin's actions were sinister, calculated and intimidating as he struggled to accept the end of their relationship.

"He went to great lengths to ensure his victim could not move on with her life."

