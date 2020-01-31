Image caption Police were called to the store in East Bolton on Thursday night

Ram-raiders smashed through the front of a shop and made off with items from inside.

The Sainsbury's Local store on Station Road, East Boldon, South Tyneside was targeted at 23:15 GMT on Thursday.

Police said significant damage was caused to the frontage and a number of items were stolen.

A blue Subaru Forrester van believed to have been involved was later found burnt out in a field off Newcastle Road.

Northumbria Police has urged any witnesses to come forward.