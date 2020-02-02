Image copyright Family handout Image caption Olly and his parents, Jason and Jill, say they are delighted to have reached their goal

A schoolboy battling a malignant brain tumour has raised £100,000 in aid of facilities for children at the hospital where he is being treated.

Olly McKenna, of Gateshead, was diagnosed aged 11 and underwent lengthy surgery and chemotherapy.

A charity ball on Saturday saw him reach his target for the children's cancer ward at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

His mum, Jill, said he had "made it his mission" to raise the money.

Olly, now aged 13 of Bill Quay, was spurred into action after well-wishers began giving him small amounts of cash after he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in September 2017.

"He said we don't need this money," his mum, who works as a radiographer, explained.

"He just wants to help others and he's determined to show children with cancer can have fun.

"Olly saw one side of the ward which had been helped by the Teenage Cancer Trust and it had a den, games and a snooker table so he wanted to help the other side."

'Quite a character'

The keen sportsman, who had taken part in the Junior Great North Run the day before his diagnosis, launched Team Olly and over the past two years has taken part in sponsored zip-wires from the Tyne Bridge and St James' Park and organised football and rugby tournaments.

Having been nominated for BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes last year, he met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace.

"He's always been happy and just got on with it," Jill added. "He's quite a character. He doesn't want anyone to look at him and feel sad.

"We're incredibly proud of him. It's been cathartic and we've done some good."

Having reached £100,000, Olly, Jill and her husband Jason say they will now take a step back from organising events although the fund will remain open with friends and supporters taking charge.