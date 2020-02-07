Image caption Developers described it as a "niche" venue

Underground Victorian toilets in Newcastle City Centre have been transformed into a new wine bar.

The circular building in the Bigg Market - famous for its striking roof structure projecting out of the ground - has been derelict since it closed due to council budget cuts in 2012.

It is now set to reopen to the public as the WC Newcastle wine bar.

Newcastle City Council said the transformation of the building was key to the area's £3m regeneration.

Image caption The old fittings have all been stripped out

The property was refurbished with grant money from the National Lottery Heritage Fund before being handed over to the new tenant, Steve Blair, in October.

He said the internal fit-out meant going "back to the bare bones, and rebuild from scratch".

Image caption The subterranean WC building is notable for its striking roof structure projecting out of the ground

Alex Slack, from NE1, Newcastle's business improvement district company, said: "It offers something new in the heart of the city and pieces together our public realm development.

"Last year we redeveloped the market square and this feels like an important part of the jigsaw."

