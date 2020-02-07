Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption John Robinson died at the scene of the crash on the A19 in County Durham

A lorry driver who killed a motorist when he stopped his HGV suddenly has been jailed.

John Robinson, 24, died when his car hit the back of Marcel Balan's lorry on the A19 at Washington, Tyne and Wear, on 12 March 2019.

Balan, 57, of Barnsley, had denied causing death by dangerous driving but was found guilty.

Jailing him for three years at Teesside Crown Court Judge Penny Moreland said a guilty plea would have shown "remorse".

Jurors heard Balan stopped his lorry on the southbound A19 after he missed his exit for the A1231.

He said Balan was about to reverse up the slip road "three seconds" after he had stopped when Mr Robinson's car ploughed into the back of the lorry.

Mr Robinson, of Peterlee, County Durham, died at the scene.

Judge Moreland said Balan had carried out a "seriously dangerous manoeuvre".

She said: "You had chosen to stop your lorry at night on an unlit dual carriageway making it difficult for a driver following you to comprehend what was happening.

"The best evidence of remorse would have been a guilty plea".