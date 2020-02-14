Image copyright Gateshead Council Image caption The redeveloped High Street will have better links with the town centre and transport interchange, the council says

The £90m regeneration of a north east high street has moved a step closer after planning permission was granted to demolish a number of derelict buildings.

A new neighbourhood is set to be created at the 20-acre site at the south end of Gateshead High Street.

Plans include housing, green spaces and community facilities.

Some traders in the area have warned relocating could mean they might lose business.

Properties that used to be known as the Grove Pub, Oasis Aquila, SW Furniture, Murrays Domestic Appliances and the Bed Shed will be bulldozed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Additionally, about 30 businesses will be asked to move as part of the High Street South regeneration.

Speaking in November, Michelle Teasedale, who runs GBC Flooring, said she "wouldn't want to go anywhere else".

"I feel safe here, we have really loyal customers who come back time and time again, we wouldn't be here without them. We would be sad to go."

It is part of a broader multimillion-pound regeneration strategy which includes the further development of Gateshead Quays to include a new 12,500-seat arena, conference and exhibition centre, Baltic quarter and housing.